Afternoon to evening showers and T-storms Sunday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with the High Country having lows in the upper 30s to 40s. Our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

For your Sunday Funday, we will continue to be in the 70s and 80s throughout Southern Colorado. There is a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon to evening. The Eastern Plains can experience breezy conditions, and some hometowns can have gusts up to 35 mph.

The warm temperatures will continue for the start of the work week. We will continue to have a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. The Eastern Plains will continue to have breezy conditions with some hometowns experiencing gusts up to 40 mph.

We will dry out on Tuesday with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue to have dry skies and temperatures in the 70s to 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the workweek, we will continue to have 70s to 80s for the High Country and I-25 corridor, but the Eastern Plains will see the return of the 90s.

Due to the clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures at night, the High Country can experience patchy frost during weekday night into the early weekday morning hours, so if you have any sensitive vegetation, make sure to bring them inside or cover them up.