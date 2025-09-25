Warming trend begins today

Today we will have sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado!

We will keep the clear skies as we head into the night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will continue to increase for the end of the work week, as a high pressure systems continues to get close to us. We will have highs in the 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and 70s for the High Country. We will continue to have sunny skies.

The sunny and dry weather will continue into the start of the weekend. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

We will welcome back a chance for showers as we finish out the weekend. This is a slight chance for showers not everyone will experience them so if you have any plans do not cancel them. Rain chances will occur in the afternoon to evening time. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

Heading into the start of the work week highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado. The High Country will have a slight chance for showers. The rest of Southern Colorado will be dry.

For the remainder of the first half of the work week we will continue to have 70s and 80s with sunny skies!