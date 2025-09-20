We will continue with the isolated rain chances until late tonight, then our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, we will have lows in the 50s, with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s.

For the final day of summer, highs will be in the 80s along the front range and out towards the Eastern Plains; some hometowns in the plains will be flirting with the 90s. The High Country will have highs in the 70s. The majority of Southern Colorado will experience mostly sunny skies; however, we cannot rule out a chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon to evening.

For the start of the work week, which is the official start of fall, we will have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. We have a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. The Far Eastern Plains have a chance for a possible isolated strong to severe thunderstorm with hail and wind being the main concerns.

A front will make its way through the area on Tuesday, allowing for highs to drop into the 60s to 70s for Southern Colorado. We will continue to have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance for snow over some of the higher mountains, around 10,000 ft in elevation.

The cool weather will stick around for the middle of the work week. We will continue to have a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

We will dry out for the second half of the work week and have sunny skies with highs increasing back into the 70s to 80s.