Sunny Sunday Funday

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by the late night hours, then our skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s. The lower portions of the San Luis Valley will be under a Frost Advisory from 3AM to 9AM due to temperatures being just above freezing. If you have any sensitive outdoor vegetation make sure to bring them inside.

Your Sunday Funday will be a sunny one with Highs in the 70s along the I-25 corridor, 80s for the Eastern Plains, and 60s to 70s. There is a slight chance for a quick pop shower in Colorado Springs in the afternoon but it will still experience sunny skies!

The start of the work week will remain dry with highs increasing back into the 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, some hometowns in the Eastern Plains are flirting with the 90s. The High Country will have highs in the 70s.

We will continue with the same temperatures for Tuesday, but there is a slight chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

By the middle of the work week a cold front will come through the area dropping temperatures into the 70s to low 80s across Southern Colorado. It will also allow a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The slightly cooler temperatures and rain chances will stick around for Thursday.

By the end of the work week we will dry out with temperatures increasing into the 70s to 80s with some hometowns flirting with the 90s once again.