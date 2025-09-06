Beautiful Sunday Funday

There is a chance for showers until the late night hours then we will dry out but the clouds will remain. We will have lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have their lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

Summer temperatures will be back for your Sunday Funday. Highs will be in the 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have their highs in the 70s. There is a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm.

The start of the work week will feel even more like summer. We will have highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will keep temperatures in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the High Country there is a slight chance we could see a shower and thunderstorm spill over into the I-25 corridor.

Thursday we will continue to have warm temperatures with highs remaining in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with 70s to 80s for the High Country. Our skies will be sunny with the High Country have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

To finish out the work week we welcome back the chance for showers and t-storms with highs falling into the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.