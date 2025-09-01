Daily rain chances for your short work week

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the upper 30s to 40s.

Tuesday we will have highs back in the 80s along the Front Range and out towards the Eastern Plains, with some hometowns flirting with the 90s. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. The High Country and I-25 corridor has a chance for a quick pop up shower in the afternoon to evening but majority of Southern Colorado will remain dry with sunny skies.

Wednesday we will see highs in the 80s along the I-25 corridor, 90s for the Eastern Plains, and 70s to 80s for the High Country. We will continue to have a slight chance for an afternoon to evening pop up shower along the I-25 corridor and High Country, the rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

Thursday, we will continue to have a slight chance for an isolated pop up shower with highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

To finish out the work week our highs will remain in the 70s to 80s with a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We will continue with the 70s and 80s for Southern Colorado both Saturday and Sunday with rain and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon to evening.