Sunny and dry Sunday Funday

Showers and thunderstorms will dry out by the late night hours, then our skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will have lows in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s.

For your Sunday Funday, we will finally get a break from the rain and have sunshine! There is a slight chance for an isolated pop-up shower in the High Country; however, most of Southern Colorado will experience dry conditions. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

Labor Day will be a copy-and-paste day. We will continue to have sunny skies with a slight chance for an isolated pop-up shower in the High Country. Highs will continue in the 70s to 80s.

Tuesday will be the last day of dry skies with highs continuing to be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

By the middle of the work week, a cold front will make its way through the area, allowing for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs continue to remain in the 70s to 80s.

For the remainder of the work week, we will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue on Thursday, with dry and sunny skies to finish out the work week.