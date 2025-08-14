Wildfire smoke continues Friday

Red Flag Warning for the High Country until 10PM tonight due to dry thunderstorms that could spark a fire.

It will be a warm night with lows in the 60s along the front range and the Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be partly cloudy and hazy due to the wildfire smoke.

The wildfire smoke will continue to affect Southern Colorado Friday. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 80s. There is a chance for showers in afternoon to evening time.

By the start of the weekend the High Pressure that is trapping the wildfire smoke will start to move east, allowing for our skies to become clear. Monsoon moisture makes a return allowing for us to have a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time. Highs will fall into the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Sunday we will continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s with afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms possible.

Rain chances will stick around for the start of the work week. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. Tuesday will be a copy and paste day with the same temperatures and rain chances.

We will dry out by the middle of the work week with highs continuing to be in the 80s to 90s.