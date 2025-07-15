Hot temps and rain chances today

Today we will have highs in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. The day will start out sunny with mostly clear skies but as we head into the afternoon clouds and rain chances enter into our forecast. The High Country has a higher chance for showers with our main concern being lightning and wind.

The rain will clear out by late tonight then our skies will become partly cloudy. We will have lows in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 40s to 50s.

Temps will fall for the middle of the work week. Highs will be in the 80s across Southern Colorado. We do continue with our daily chances for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm. Along the I-25 corridor and out towards the Eastern Plains we do have a chance for a slight isolated strong to severe thunderstorm, our main concern will be hail and wind.

Highs will remain in the 80s across Southern Colorado Thursday. Afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms will continue, as of now we are not expecting strong to severe thunderstorms.

By the end of the work week highs will be back in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado with daily afternoon to evening rain chances continuing.

The weekend will follow the same pattern, highs will remain in the 80s to 90s with afternoon to evening rain and thunderstorm chances.

By the start of the work week we will see a slight chance for a shower and thunderstorm, not everyone will experience it. Highs will remain in the 80s to 90s.