Afternoon to evening rain chances Sunday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Skies will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear as we go throughout the night.

For your Sunday Funday we will have highs back in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We do have a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time. Along the I-25 corridor there is an isolated chance for strong to severe showers and thunderstorms. The Eastern Plains have a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. In both cases our main concern is hail and wind.

The warm temperatures will remain for the start of the work week, highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. The far Eastern Plains has chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm, the main concern is hail and wind.

Tuesday temperatures will increase slightly. Highs will be in the 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. There is chance for an isolated shower for some hometowns others will have sunny skies.

By the middle the work highs will continue to increase. Highs will be in the 90s to 100s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s to 90s.

Thursday the heat will continue but a cold front will come through allowing for a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will cause temperatures to drop Friday, highs will be in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.