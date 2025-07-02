Warm temps and shower chances Thursday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High County will have lows in the 40s to 50s. Our skies will be clear.

Thursday we will have highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in 70s to 80s. There is chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado.

The 4th of July will be a warm one! We will have highs back in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. There will be lots of sunshine but there is a slight chance for a pop shower in the afternoon.

We will continue with the warmth and sunshine for the Holiday weekend. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs will continue to be in the 80s for the High Country. There is slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are slightly higher to finish out the weekend.

As we head into the start of the work week highs will be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. We will continue with our chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday we will continue with the warm temperatures and slight chance for showers.