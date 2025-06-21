Sizzling Sunday Funday

Heat advisory ends at 9PM for Southern Colorado. Red Flag Warning ends at 10PM for the High Country.

Tonight the Eastern Plains will have lows in the 70s, 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 50s for the High Country. Our skies will be mostly clear.

For your Sunday Funday we will have highs in the 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s. There is a Red Flag Warning for the High Country that starts at 10AM and ends at 10PM due dry and breezy conditions. Our skies will be sunny!

We will have a change in weather as we start the work week. A low pressure system will bring rain chances back into our forecast and allow for seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

We will keep with the rain chance for the first half of the work week with our highs remaining in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

The second half of the work week we will see more sunshine but there is still a slight chance for a pop up shower. Highs will slowly start to rise as well. Thursday highs will be in the 80s for Southern Colorado then they will increase into the 80s to 90s for Friday.

We will keep with the warmth to start the weekend!