Warm temps and daily rain chances Wednesday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s. Rain chances will continue into the early night time hours then we will dry out and have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

The middle of the work week will be a warm one with highs in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado. We do continue with the daily afternoon to evening rain chances.

Thursday highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado. We will also continue to have a chance for an afternoon to evening shower. The Eastern Plains has a slight chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm with the main concerns being hail and gusty winds.

To end the work week will be warm with highs continuing to be in the 80s to 90s. Most hometowns will have sunny skies but there is a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

The weekend will be warm one! Saturday we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. Highs will increase for the end of the weekend with majority of Southern Colorado having highs in the 90s. Our skies will be sunny!

The start of the work week will be a warm with highs in the 80s to 90s. We will keep the sunshine around as well!