Warm temps and daily rain chances this week

The rain and thunderstorms will come to an end by late tonight then our skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 30s to 40s.

For the start of the work week highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado. We do have a chance for an afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorm. Walsenburg and south of the I-25 corridor does have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Our main concern will be hail and wind.

Tuesday we keep with the daily afternoon to evening rain chances. Highs will increase into the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s to 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday we will continue with the daily afternoon to evening rain chances. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs remaining in the 70s to 80s.

The warmth will stick around for the end of the work week. We are expected to have sunny skies to finish out the work week!

Next weekend will be a warm and sunny one with 80s to 90s for Southern Colorado!