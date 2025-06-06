WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible through early tonight

Southern Colorado is under a Tornado Watch until 9PM

Severe storms are possible through late tonight for Southern Colorado. All weather threats are possible. As we head into the later hours tonight showers and thunderstorms will make its way out of the area and our skies will become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado.

For the start of the weekend we will continue with rain and thunderstorm chances. Not every one will see the rain but it is possible for a pop up afternoon to evening shower to occur. The I-25 corridor South of Trinidad could see an isolated severe thunderstorm. The main concern would be wind and hail. Highs will remain in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado.

Sunday we will keep the rain chances and the warm temperatures in our forecast. Highs will continue to be in the 70s to 80s. There is chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains there is chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm. The far southeastern portion of Southern Colorado has the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms. Our main concern will be hail and wind.

The active weather will continue for the start of the work week. Afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms will remain in out forecast. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.

The daily rain chances and highs in the 70s to 80s will continue throughout the remainder of the first half of the work week. Thursday we do keep rain chances but temperatures will increase into the 80s to 90s.