Multiple chances for rain this work week

Tonight lows will be in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 40s. Rain will make its way out of Southern Colorado late tonight.

Summer like temperatures continue for Monday. We will have highs in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 70s. We will continue with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening time. Portions of the I-25 corridor has a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The far Eastern Plains have a chance for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns are hail and wind.

Tuesday we will keep the shower and thunderstorm chances around. Highs will drop into the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 70s.

Wednesday we will continue with the cool temperatures and rain chances.

For the second half of the work week we will keep the rain chances in our forecast however we are expected to see more sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and then increase into the 70s to 80s by the end of the work week.

For the start of the weekend we will keep the 70s to 80s around with a slight chance for rain. We will see more sun but an afternoon pop up shower is possible.