Sunshine then showers Sunday

The rain will make its way out of Southern Colorado by the early night time then our skies will become partly cloudy. It will be a mild night with lows in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s.

For your Sunday Funday we will experience some summer like temps. We will have highs in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the Eastern Plains having a high around 90 and some hometowns in the High Country having highs in the 70s. We continue with our chance for and afternoon to evening shower and thunderstorms. There is a slight chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. This includes hometowns along the I-25 corridor and portions of the Eastern Plains. Our main concern in hail and gusty winds.

The warmth and rain will stick around for the start of the work week. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70S. The far Eastern Plains does a have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.

Tuesday the rain chances continue but our temperatures fall. We will have highs in the 60s to low 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 50s to 60s.

We will keep with the cool temperatures and rain chances through the middle of the work week.

Thursday our highs start to increase into the 70s for majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs ranging from the upper 50s to 70s. There is a chance for rain showers but we will see sunshine as well.

By the end of the work week we will continue to have highs rise into the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s. The is a chance for rain showers but we will see sunshine as well!