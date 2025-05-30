Sunshine continues this weekend

Our rain chances will come to an end by the early nighttime hours then our skies will become partly cloudy. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to 50s across the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, the High Country will have their lows in the 30s to 40s.

We will keep the warmth and the rain chances around for the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for majority of Southern Colorado a few hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 60s. We will see sunshine but can't rule out a pop up shower possible in the afternoon to evening time.

Sunday we will highs in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the Eastern Plains will be flirting with a high around 90. We keep with afternoon/evening rain chances for Southern Colorado.

The start of the work week will be warm with rain chances continuing. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s for majority of Southern Colorado.

A cool down will come Tuesday with rain chances continuing. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s for Southern Colorado.

For the second half of the work week we will keep 60s to 70s with rain chances in the forecast.