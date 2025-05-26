Daily rain chances this work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s. The rain will make its way out of the area late tonight.

Tuesday we will continue to have rain chances across Southern Colorado. Highs will increase slightly into 70s across majority of Southern Colorado. Some towns in the High Country will have highs in the 60s.

Wednesday we will keep rain chances in our forecast. Southern Portions of the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains do have a slight chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. Our main concerns will be gusty winds and hail. Highs will continue to be in the 70s for majority of Southern Colorado with some hometowns in the High Country having highs in the 60s.

The Air Force Academy graduation is Thursday and unfortunately we will continue with rain chances. Highs will fall back into the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 70s.

Rain chances continue as we finish out the work however they are slight and can expect more sunshine, but don't be surprised if a pop up shower does happen. Our highs will increase back into the 80s across majority of Southern Colorado some hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 60s.

There is slight rain chances will continue into the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s for Southern Colorado.

We will dry out for your Sunday Funday with highs in the 80s for majority Southern Colorado.