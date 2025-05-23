Holiday Weekend Brings Chance For Strong Storms

TONIGHT: There is a slight chance for storms to develop near the Colorado/Kansas state line by this evening, these storms could quickly intensify as they move eastward out of the state by the overnight hours. Once these move east, Colorado should see a quiet night ahead. Cooler air will gradually slide in overnight with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

TOMORROW: Slightly cooler temperatures will be felt across the region as highs will only warm into the 60s and 70s. Clouds will build through the early afternoon with the potential for storms increasing by mid-afternoon. Storms will likely develop over our local mountains before sliding eastward across the Plains. There will the potential for isolated strong to severe storms through the late afternoon and early evening with large hail and damaging winds looking to be the primary threats.

EXTENDED: Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with cooler air in place and an increased chance for storms. Once again, there will be the potential for strong to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening. Monday will be the coolest and potentially soggiest day, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms existing from morning until night... so, if you do have picnics or barbeques planned, you'll definitely want to have an indoor option at the ready. Afternoon storms will remain in the forecast each and every day through next week, with drier and warmer weather looking to make its return by next Friday.