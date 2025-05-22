Warm finish to the work week

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 30s to 40s.

Friday will be a warm day. We will have summer-like temperatures to finish the work week. Highs will be the 80s to 90s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 60s to 80s.

We will continue with the warmth to kick off the holiday weekend. We will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 60s to 80s. There is a slight chance for rain showers in the afternoon. As we head into Saturday night our rain chances will increase and continue into Sunday.

Sunday will be cooler and wet. We will have highs in the in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 50s to 70s. We will have chance for rain showers so make sure you have a back up plan for your outdoor plans incase you have to go inside.

Memorial Day itself we will keep the rain chances and cooler temperatures. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs in the 50s to 70s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue with the same highs from Memorial. The rain chances will stick around for Tuesday but we will dry out by the middle of the work week.