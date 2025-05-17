Skip to Content
Warm and breezy Sunday

Tonight will be a mild night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the 20s to 40s. Our skies will be mostly clear.

Warm temperatures will stick around to finish out the weekend, we will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, while the High Country will continue to have highs in the 50s to 60s. The High Country does have a chance for showers, both rain and snow. Sunday will be a breezy day as well, we can have gusts up to 35 mph.

We will have an active and cooler start to the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to the 60s. The High Country will have a chance for rain and snow showers. The lower elevations will have a chance for rain showers.

The active weather should clear out by Tuesday afternoon, then our skies will become sunny. Our highs will remain in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will continue to have highs ranging from the 40s to the 60s.

By the middle of the work week, highs will be back in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 50s to the 70s.

For the remainder of the work week, hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s while the High Country will have highs increase into the 60s to 70s. Our skies will be sunny!

Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

