Active work week ahead

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s. There is a chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado but we will dry out by the early hours of Monday.

The start of your work week is going to be a warm one we will have highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. We do have a Red Flag Warning in effect starting at noon and lasting until 9PM due to breezy and dry conditions. We can see gust up to 40 mph.

We will keep with the fire weather potential for Tuesday. We have a Fire Weather Watch issued due to dry and breezy conditions, we can see gust up to 60mph. We will have to continue to monitor the situation as we get closer to Tuesday because we could this watch upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. Due to the strong winds we also have an High Wind Watch in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. We will also have monitor if this watch could be upgraded to warning as well.

Tuesday there is another chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 50s.

We will keep with our rain and snow chances for the middle of the work week. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 20s to 40s.

We will keep with the daily rain and snow chances to finish out the remainder of the work week. We will keep highs in the 50s to 60s during this time as well.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s to 40s for the start of the weekend with a chance for rain and snow showers.

The chilly temperatures will continue to finish out the weekend with a slight chance for rain and snow.