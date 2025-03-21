Fire weather continues for the start of the weekend

Tonight we will have another chilly night across Southern Colorado. Lows will be in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with lows in the teens to 20s for the High Country. The northern portions of the High Country is under a winter storms advisory starting at midnight and lasting until midnight Saturday due to moderate snow and windy conditions. There is a chance for a pop shower along the I-25 corridor early tonight however we will stay dry with cloudy skies.

We will have a warm start to the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, 30s to 50s for the High Country. From Colorado Springs along the I-25 corridor to Trinidad and portions of the Eastern Plains are under a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8PM Saturday due to dry conditions and breezy conditions. The High Country will continue with snow chances Saturday that will come to end by the night.

Sunday will be cooler with highs dropping into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plain, 30s to 50s will remain for the High Country. We will be dry across Southern Colorado with sunny skies.

Monday will be the start of a warming trend across Southern Colorado. Highs will be back in the 60s to 70s across majority of Southern Colorado, the High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will increase into the upper 60s to upper 70s near 80 for some hometowns. By Thursday we will have highs in the 70s to 80s across Southern Colorado. Temperatures will back down into the 60s to 70s to finish out the work week. We will stay dry during this time.