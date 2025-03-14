Weather Alert: High Winds

Today will be windy day across Southern Colorado. We have a High Wind Warning for the far southern portions of the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. They can see gust up to 70mph. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are not included in the warning but it can get very windy with gust up to 40 to 50mph. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect today that includes Colorado Springs and hometowns all the way down the I-25 corridor towards Trinidad and out towards the Eastern Plains.

The High Country is under a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning until the afternoon due to moderate to heavy snow and strong winds. We can see some snow and rain along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains as we head into the late morning and afternoon. We will dry out by the evening while the High Country will dry out as we head into the night.

Highs today will be cooler we will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. High Country will have highs in the 20s to 40s.

Saturday we will keep the cool temperatures around with highs only being in the 40s to 50s. Some hometowns along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains can see an isolated pop up shower but I do expect most of us to stay dry.

Sunday highs will increase into the 50s to 60s with sunny skies.

We will see temperatures increase even more for the start of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s. We will see the return of the wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will drop and there is another chance for rain and snow across Southern Colorado.