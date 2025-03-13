Warm and Windy Thursday

Today we will have highs in the upper 70s for the Eastern Plains, 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 50s for the High Country. We are under a Red Flag Warning this afternoon from 12PM to 8PM due to dry conditions and strong winds we will have gust up to 40 mph. The High Country will start to see snow in the afternoon to evening which will continue into the overnight hours. Due to the winter weather they will be experiencing the National Weather Service have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning due to strong winds and moderate to heavy snow.

Tonight we will have lows back in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains and teens to 20s for the High Country. There is a slight chance for a pop up shower along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have snow.

Friday morning there will be snow and rain that can affect your morning commute so make sure to plan accordingly. We will dry out by the evening. Highs will fall tomorrow into the 40s to 50s. It will be breezy as well, the Eastern Plains and far Southern portions of the I-25 corridor is under High Wind Watch starting Friday morning until Friday evening due to gust up to 60 mph.

The start of the weekend will be a cool one we will have highs remaining in the 40s to 50s but we will be dry. Temps increase into the 50s to 60s for Sunday with more sunshine.

The start of the work week will be a warm one as highs return back into the 60s to 70s. For Tuesday and Wednesday we will experience cooler temperatures and we are monitoring another chance for snow and rain.