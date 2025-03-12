Active End to the Work Week

Today a weak disturbance will make its way through Southern Colorado causing a slight decrease in temps and isolated snow chances for the High Country. The Eastern Plains will keep highs in the low 70s, the I-25 corridor will see highs ranging from the 50s to 70, and the High Country will have highs ranging from the 40s to low 60s. Our skies will be mostly sunny, we could see some clouds roll through as we head into the afternoon.

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Thursday temperatures will increase back into the upper 70s for the Eastern Plains, upper 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor, and 40s to 50s for the High Country. We do have a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon to 8PM from Colorado Springs to Trinidad along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains due to low humidity and gust up to 40 mph. The High Country will start to see some snow in the afternoon to evening time. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch for the High Country that goes in effect Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Friday the snow in the High Country will make its way to the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, they will continue with snow chances as well. We will dry out by the afternoon to evening time with the High Country having lingering snow until the night. Highs will drop into the the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs range from the 20s to 40s.

We will keep with the cool weather for the start of the weekend but we will dry out. Sunday we will stay dry but highs increase the 50s to 60s. For the start of the work week we will have highs increase even more into the 60s to 70s.

Tuesday we will have temps drop with rain chances entering into our forecast.