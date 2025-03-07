Weather Alert: Heavy Snow and Strong Winds

This morning the High Country will have start having snow showers that will spread to the I-25 corridor and parts of the Eastern Plains by this evening. The High Country Region, South of Walsenburg, and the Eastern Plains have Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory that goes into effect this evening at 5PM and last until 11AM Saturday due to heavy snow and strong winds. Highs today will be cooler with the Eastern Plains and I-25 corridor in the 40s to 50s while the High Country will have highs ranging from the 20s to 40s.

Tonight we will see snow showers across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the teens to 20s across Southern Colorado with a few hometowns in the High Country having lows in the single digits.

Snow will come to an end by late morning Saturday. Then the sunshine will make a return. We will have highs ranging from the 30s to low 50s across Southern Colorado.

Sunday will be your weekend best! We will have sunny skies with highs increasing into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will see highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 60s.

We will continue with the warm temperatures to start the work week. Highs will increase into the upper 60s to mid 70s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. For the High Country highs will range from the 40s to 60s.

Tuesday temperatures fall into the 60s across Southern Colorado but we will remain dry. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for Wednesday and we will remain dry. We do welcome precip chances for Thursday with highs remaining in the 50s to 60s. We dry out Friday but it will be cooler with highs in the 50s.