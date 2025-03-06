Active End to the Work Week

Today we will have highs in the 70s for the Eastern Plains, 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to 50s for the High Country Region. The Eastern Plains are under a Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 7PM due to low humidity, breezy conditions, and strong winds. There is a High Wind Warning in effect from 11 AM to 7PM today for the San Juan Valley and South I-25 corridor.

The High Country Region will have snow today and there are Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Advisories in place until Friday. We will be dry along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. There is chance we could see a pop up shower along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains,

Tonight we will have lows in 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have lows in the teens to 20s. The High Country Region continue to have chances for snow.

To end the work week we will have highs will fall into the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 20s to 40s. The High Country will see snow in the morning that will make its way across the I-25 corridor by the evening to night time.

We will continue to see snow until the early hours of Saturday. We will dry out by the morning and then experience sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 40s to 50s Saturday then increase into the 60s to 70s for Sunday where they will remain for the start of the work week.