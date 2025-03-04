Tracking more rain and snow to end the work week

Tonight we will have lows in the teens to 20s for most of Southern Colorado. A few hometowns in the high country will have lows in the single digits.

Wednesday we will have nice break from the snow. Our skies will be sunny with highs rebounding into the 50s for most of Southern Colorado while the High Country will have highs in 30s. Wednesday night snow chances enter back into the forecast for the High Country Region.

The High Country Region will continue with snow showers Thursday. Along the I-25 corridor we will stay dry however we cannot rule the possibility of an isolated shower making its way through the area. The Eastern Plains will stay dry. Highs will be in the 70s for the High Country Region, 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor, and 30s to low 50s for the High Country Region.

Friday snow chances will continue for the High Country Region. Then as we head into the evening to night we will have a chance for snow along the I-25 corridor. Our highs will fall into the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 20s to 30s.

We will keep with cool temperatures to start the weekend but we will start dry and have sunny skies. We will keep with the sunny skies and temperatures will increase into the 50s to 60s.

The sunny skies will continue for the start of the new work week with highs increasing into the 60s to 70s!