Nice Weekend Start

Tonight: We will have clear skies with lows in the 20s to low 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Tomorrow: We will have an nice start to the weekend. We will have sunny skies with highs in the 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the mid 40s to 60s.

Extended: As we finish out the weekend there is a slight chance for rain, snow, and a mix across Southern Colorado. Highs will drop slightly into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

For the start of the work week the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 70s. Along the I-25 corridor we will have highs in the 50s to 60s. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s. The High Country will start to see snow Monday morning that will make its way across the I-25 corridor and into the Eastern Plains by the late evening and nighttime hours. The Plains will see a mix of rain and snow.

Tuesday we will continue with the chance for snow and rain/snow mix. Our highs will drop into the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 20s to 30s. We can expect breezy conditions with gust up to 35 mph.

Wednesday we will dry out and sunshine will return. Our highs will increase back into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Thursday there is another chance for a rain/snow mix. We will have highs remaining in the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures will dip down into the 30s to 40s to finish out the work week but we are looking dry!