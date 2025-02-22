Tracking a beautiful Sunday Funday!

Tonight we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s for the majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country Region will have lows in the teens.

Temperatures will continue to increase for your Sunday Funday. We will have highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s across the majority of Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

Temperatures will rise even more for the start of the work week. Along the I-25 corridor, we will have highs in the mid-60s to low 70s, the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 70s, and the high country will have highs ranging from the 40s to 60.

We will continue with the same warm temperatures for Tuesday as well!

Wednesday a cold front will make its way through Southern Colorado that will cause temperatures to drop. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s for the majority of Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 30s. The High Country does have a slight chance for snow due to the front passing through.

Then temperatures will rebound back into the 60s for the second half of the work week. Our skies will remain dry!