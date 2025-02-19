One More Night Of Extremely Cold Temperatures

Tonight: We will have another chilly night across Southern Colorado. The Eastern Plains will be coldest with lows below zero. The Eastern Plains are under a Cold Weather Advisory and Extreme Cold Warning until 11AM Thursday due to windchill. The I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will have lows in the single digits to teens. Make sure to bundle up!

Tomorrow: We do have a chance snow showers. Snow will start for the High Country Region in the morning and then make its way towards the I-25 Corridor and Eastern Plains by late afternoon/early evening. We will continue with the snow as we head into Thursday night. Temperatures will increase slightly into the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor, the far southern parts of I-25 near Walsenburg and Trinidad will have highs in the low 40s. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

Extended: Temperatures will warm into the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado Friday with the High Country having highs in the upper 20s to 30s. Temperatures will continue to increase into 50s and 60s this weekend with lots of sunshine! We will keep with the warm temperatures and sunny skies as we start our work week next week!