Weather Alert: Extremely Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Tonight

Cold Weather Advisory begins at 8PM Wednesday and last until 8AM Thursday. We can experience wind chill as low as negative 21. Exposed skin can get frostbite in a little 30 minutes so make sure to bundle up with you are outside.

Tonight will be bitterly cold majority of Southern Colorado will be below zero only a few hometowns will be in the single digits. Due to the Cold Weather Advisory it will feel much cooler.

After a cold start to Thursday temperatures will rebound back into the 30s to low 40s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will have highs in the 20s. Our skies will be sunny. Thursday evening to night snow begins for the High Country Region. They are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon due to heavy snow 10-30 inches is possible during this time.

Temperatures will return to above for the end of the work week. We will have highs in the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s. The High Country will continue to have snow. There is a slight chance for snow and a rain/snow mix along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains.

For the start of the weekend temperatures will fall back down into the 30s to 40s for majority of Southern Colorado a few hometowns in the High Country will be in the 20s. There is a chance for snow across the High Country and for those along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains.

We will dry out to finish out the weekend with highs remaining in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

We are monitoring another chance for snow Monday night heading into Tuesday, stayed tuned for more information regarding that system!