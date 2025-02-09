A couple of chances for snow this week

Tonight we will have lows back in the teens to 20s for majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the High Country Region will have lows in the single digits. There is a slight snow chance for some hometowns in the High Country Region as we head into the early hours of Monday.

For the start of your work week we will have highs in the upper 30s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The 50s will be primarily from Walsenburg and south along I-25 due to some strong southerly winds that will provide them warm and windy conditions. The High Country Region will see highs in the 30s to 40s. Monday night snow chances enter into our area.

Tuesday will start out snowy so be cautious for your morning commute. As we head into the late morning to afternoon we will have a break from the snow but as we head into the night time snow chances enter back into out area. Temperatures will fall as well. We will have highs in the 20s to 30s across majority of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns will get into the 40s.

Wednesday we will continue with snow chances and the cold weather. We can expect snow chances until Wednesday evening then we will dry out. Our highs will fall even more and we can expect most of Southern Colorado to have highs in the teens to 20s, only a few hometowns will have highs in the 30s.

Thursday morning will be extremely cold so make sure to bundle up for your morning commute. Thursday will be dry and we will see highs rebound into the 30s for majority of Southern Colorado.

Temperatures to continue to increase as we finish out the work week. We will see highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. There is chance for another round of snow that can last as we head into the start of our weekend.