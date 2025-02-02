Unseasonably warm first week of February

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have lows in the teens to 20s. Our skies will partly to mostly cloudy.

For the start of the work week temperatures continue to rise even more. We will have highs in the 60s to 70s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. We can expect mostly sunny skies with some wispy clouds.

Tuesday temperatures will begin to fall we can expect the majority of Southern Colorado to be in the 60s, and a few hometowns in the Eastern Plains can see highs in the 50s. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s.

Wednesday will be the same copy and paste for temperatures, but we can expect breezy conditions. We can experience gusts up to 40 mph. We have to watch for potential critical fire weather for the portions of the Eastern Plainson Wednesday. The High Country has a chance for snow.

Thursday highs will fall into the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. The High Country has a chance for snow during the night.

Friday temperatures will rise back into the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado.