Temperatures rise on Sunday

The clouds will stick around as we head into Saturday night. Tonight we will have lows fall back down into the 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado with the High Country having lows in the single digit, teens, and 20s. The High Country Region does have a slight a chance of snow tonight.

Get out and enjoy your Sunday Funday we will have more sunshine with highs in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado. A few hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have highs in the low 70s. the High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 30s to 50s. It will be breezy with the High Country having stronger winds.

Temperatures will continue to increase for the start of the work week. Along the I-25 corridor we will have highs in the 60s to 70s while the Eastern Plains will be in the 70s. The High Country will have highs ranging from the 30s to low 60s.

A front will come through Tuesday causing temperatures to drop. Majority of Southern Colorado will be in the 60s while the High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s.

For middle of work week temperatures will remain similar to Tuesday highs. However we will have to monitor a system that could bring snow to the High Country Region. We will experience some breezy conditions, wind gust could get as high as 35 mph.

Temperatures continue to fall for Thursday and Friday, a majority of Southern Colorado will have highs in the 50s.