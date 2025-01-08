Cold Temperature Trend Continues

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 38° for Colorado Springs and 36° for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly with lows 12° to 15°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a snow shower. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: Variably cloudy skies Saturday with a chance for an afternoon/evening snow shower with a high near 40° for Colorado Springs and mid 40s for Pueblo. Sunday expect partly cloudy skies with cool highs in the low to mid 30s.