Unseasonably warm and active holiday week ahead

Tonight we will have lows at or slightly above normal across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country region will have lows in the single digits, teens, and 20s. The central mountains do have a slight chance for flurries tonight for the rest of Southern Colorado clouds will remain tonight.

For the start of the holiday week temperatures will fall but still be above normal. We will have highs in the 50s for the majority of Southern Colorado, and a few High Country hometowns will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Clouds will remain as well.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve, we will keep highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. We will start the day out with clear skies then clouds start to build into the area as the day continues.

It'll be a white Christmas for some, we have a system that will start to make its way into the area on Christmas Day. The High Country will start to see snow on Christmas morning. As the system moves east we can see it makes its way along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains as we head into Christmas afternoon to evening. Now with highs expected to be in the upper 40s to 50s during this time, we will see more rain showers than snow showers, there is still a possibility of there being a mix.

We will dry out as we head into Thursday morning. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor with 30s to 40s for the High Country Region. There is a chance for snow along the Continental Divide Thursday.

For the end of the Holiday week, the 40s and 50s will continue for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while 30s to 40s remain for the High Country region.