Sunshine, Wind, and Snow for the Start of the Weekend

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and out towards the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will see lows in the teens, single digits, and below zero. They will also have some breezy conditions. Our skies will be mostly clear with a few clouds.

For the start of the weekend temperatures rebound into the 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the teens, 30s, and 40s. The High Country does have a chance for snow tomorrow afternoon. It will be a quick moving system clearing out by the evening/night. They can see an additional two to four inches of snow. It will also be Windy Saturday night.

We will keep with the windy conditions for Sunday. Our highs will remain above normal. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains we can see highs in the 50s to 60s. Our skies will be sunny!

Sunday night heading into the start of the work week, we will have a cold front make its way through the area. This will cause temperature to fall into the 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains, which close to seasonal for this time of year. The High Country Region will have highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Tuesday Temperatures will increase slightly with highs still in 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. However another cold front will come through Tuesday night allowing to temperatures to drop and allowing for a slight chance for snow.

We will dry out by the day Wednesday however it will remain on the colder side. As we head into the second half of the work week temperatures will rise back to above normal.