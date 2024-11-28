Bundle up for Black Friday

Tonight will be another chilly night with lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and out towards the Eastern Plains. The high country region will see lows below zero to the single digits. Our skies will remain clear.

If you decide to go shopping for Black Friday make sure to bundle up! Our highs will only increase slightly for Southern Colorado. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, highs will be in the 40s to low 50s while the high country region will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will remain sunny.

For the start of your post-holiday weekend, the high temperatures will fall slightly back into the 30s and 40s across Southern Colorado with our skies remaining sunny and dry.

Then, temperatures will increase back up into the 40s to low 50s on Sundays along the I-25 corridor and into the 30s and 40s for the high country region. Sunny skies will continue.

For the start of the first week of December, highs will increase to above seasonal, where they remain for the work week. We will see highs in the 50s to even low 60s for some of our hometowns. Our skies will stay dry and sunny for the start of the new month!