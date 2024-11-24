Snow chances tonight and then again by the middle of the week

Tonight will be chilly. We will have lows in the teens to 20s across Southern Colorado. A cold front will make its way through the area allowing for those cold temperatures, but also allowing a chance for snow. The high country has a chance for snow tonight. Northern El Paso County and Teller County has a chance for snow as well if there is any snow that does fall it will be quick burst of snow and should not impact your morning commute.

For the start of the work week temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s across the region. We will be dry across Southern Colorado during the daytime. As we head into Monday night snow chances enter back into the forecast for the high country region.

Tuesday the high country region will experience snow and a rain/snow mix throughout the day while we will stay dry along the I-25 corridor and out in the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the region.

On Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the snow and rain chances will start to make their way across the I-25 corridor and out towards the Eastern Plains. We will keep with snow and rain/snow mix as we head into Wednesday afternoon, evening, and night for Southern Colorado. The high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s to 40s. Active weather on Wednesday could throw a wrench in your holiday travel plans.

The snow and rain/snow mix will stick around for the early hours of your Thanksgiving and we should dry out by late morning to afternoon. If you decide to travel Thursday morning roads could still be slick so drive carefully. Once the precipitation moves out of the area we will experience dry and sunny skies however it will be chilly, this will be the coldest day of the holiday week with highs in the 30s across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will slightly increase into the 40s for your Black Friday. We will remain dry and expect sunshine.

As we head into the holiday weekend we will remain dry with highs 30s to 40s both Saturday and Sunday.