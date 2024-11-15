Nice Weekend; Cooler with Snow Next Week

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures. High of 55° for Colorado Springs and 57° for Pueblo.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high of 52° for Colorado Springs and 54° for Pueblo.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. It will be a little cooler with highs near 48° for Colorado Springs and the Steel City.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 51° for Colorado Springs and 53° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers. A cooler high in the mid 30s for Colorado Springs and mid to upper 30s for Pueblo.