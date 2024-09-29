Potential for record breaking heat on Monday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s across Southern Colorado with mostly clear skies.

For the start of your work week, we have the potential for record-breaking heat in Colorado Springs. Our record high for Colorado Springs is 87 and we have a forecasted high of 88. In Pueblo, there is potential to tie a record with a record of 94 and a forecasted high of 94. The eastern plains will have highs in the mid-90s tomorrow. The rest of Southern Colorado will have highs in the 80s and the high country region will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon.

Tuesday we will have a cool down makes its way across dropping our highs into the 70s across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 80s and 90s on Wednesday. Highs fall slightly for Thursday with 80s across Southern Colorado. To finish our work week we will have highs in the 70s and 80s. We will remain dry during this time.