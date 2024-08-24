Hot Sunday Funday with a higher chance for showers

Tonight there is a chance for showers early then we will dry out and have mostly cloudy skies. It will be another mild night in Southern Colorado with lows in the upper 50s to 60s all across the region. The eastern plains can get very warm with lows hovering around 70 degrees.

We will have another copy-and-paste weather day for your Sunday Funday. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s across the region. We have a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There is a possibility that an isolated storm could become strong or severe. We'll have to watch out for hail up to an inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. We cannot rule out flooding in areas that are prone to flooding or areas that have burn scars.

We will keep the 80s and 90s around for the start of the work week with a slight chance for a shower. We will have the same weather on Tuesday. We will dry out by the middle of the work week with temperatures remaining in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.

Wednesday night heading into Thursday a cold front will makes its way through the area dropping temperatures into the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado.