Temperatures continue to rise to finish out the weekend

We will have lows in the 50s to low 60s across the region tonight. We will have a chance for showers as we head into the early night hours and then we will dry out and have our skies become partly cloudy.

Sunday we will continue to have temperatures increase into the 80s and 90s, those warmer temperatures will be in out in the eastern plains and Pueblo. We will have a chance for afternoon showers.

We will keep with the 80s and 90s as we head into the start of the work week. We will keep afternoon rain chances in our forecast as well.

We will keep with the 80s and 90s and daily rain chances across Southern Colorado for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

We will have to monitor our rain chances as we head into the second half of the work since there are some model disagreements at the moment. Our highs however will remain in the 80s to 90s across the region.