Heat Continues for the Start of your Work Week

Tonight will be milder than previous nights. Lows will be in the 60s across Southern Colorado. Canon City, La Junta, and Lamar will be one degree away from reaching 70. There is a slight chance for a shower early tonight then we'll dry out and have partly cloudy skies.

Monday the heat will stick around, we will have highs in the 90s to 100s across the region. The chance for triple digits will be out in the eastern plains. We will keep rain chances in our forecast for the afternoon and evening. Then we will have another mild night with lows falling back into the 60s.

On Tuesday the heat will stick around it just will not be as hot with highs in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado. We will have a chance for rain as well. Wednesday will be another copy-and-paste day with highs in the 80s to 90s and rain chances remain our forecast.

A cold front will come through the area Thursday providing us with cooler temperatures and higher chances for rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s across the region. The rain and cool temperatures will remain as we finish out our work week on Friday.