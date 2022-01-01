New Year’s Day Forecast

It's a cold day out there! about 1-3" of snow has fallen across the southern Colorado region with about 1-2" of additional accumulation possible by this afternoon. Snow will end completely by 3-4pm.

High temperatures for New Year's Day will only reach into the teens. With Windchill values in the single digits for much of the day.

Skies will clear this afternoon leaving us with a clear and cold night. Overnight lows will fall to near 0 for many with wind chills in the negative teens.

We clear out completely and warm up nicely on Sunday with highs jumping into the 40s for the afternoon. That warming trend continues to Monday with highs rising into the 50s.

Our next chance of snow comes Wednesday to Thursday as another cold front moves through.

