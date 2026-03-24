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Daily record high temperatures broken again

krdo
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Updated
today at 4:28 PM
Published 3:27 PM

Today: Colorado Springs is expected to warm into the low 80s, which will break the previous March 24th daily record of 75 degrees set back in 2012. Pueblo is likely to warm to 87 degrees, which will beat their previous record of 82, also set back in 2012. Winds are mild today with no fire weather watches or warnings in place.

Tomorrow: The winds pick up, which prompts a Red Flag Warning from 12 pm to 7 pm for the San Luis Valley and Fremont County. The warmest temperatures of the week are expected to hit, which will bring Colorado Springs into the mid-80s, and Pueblo has another chance to hit 90 degrees for the second time in history. (The first time they hit the 90s was on Saturday.) Winds pick up more than on Tuesday, and areas all across the region are more likely to have 20 mph gusts. We also begin to see a few small showers passing through southeastern Colorado.

Thursday: Temperatures remain warm, but the chance of precipitation in El Paso County increases. More small showers are expected through the evening, which is also causing some larger 20-30 mph gusts, which is the main reason for a Fire Weather Watch down I-25 and across the eastern plains.

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Article Topic Follows: Weather

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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