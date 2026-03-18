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Weather

High heat takes over

krdo
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Published 3:28 PM

TODAY: The massive ridge of high pressure moves east toward Colorado. Expect low 80s for Colorado Springs and mid 80s for Pueblo and across the Plains. Red Flag Warnings are in place for Fremont County and the San Luis Valley due to dry and gusty conditions in addition to the warm temps until 9 pm tonight. Relative humidity will drop down to 7 percent at times.

TOMORROW: El Paso County has a good change to see 80-81 degrees. Pueblo County will warm up to the mid-80s. The areas further east could reach high-80s. This is the beginning of many high temperature record getting broken. The winds appear to be mild with some slight 20 mph gusts mainly over the high county.

EXTENDED: Pueblo and the Eastern Plains could see highs in the upper 80s to low 90 degrees over the next few days. Expect more widespread Fire Weather Warnings as the heat continues. Pueblo and Colorado Springs will likely both set new March high temperature records when the heat wave peaks on Saturday.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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